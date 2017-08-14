BellaNaija

Spanish Super Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo scores & sent off in Real Madrid’s victory over Barcelona

Photo Credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and got sent off in Real Madrid‘s 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg at Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique‘s own goal gave Madrid the lead before Lionel Messi levelled from a penalty after Navas fouled Luis Suarez inside the box 18.

Ronaldo, who was a 58th-minute substitute, restored Real’s lead when he ran from halfway before smashing an effort home.

Despite an inspiring performance, he was booked for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal and shown a second yellow shortly after for a dive.

Marco Asensio scored an excellent third goal in the 90th minute to round up an impressive performance from Real Madrid

Ronaldo felt he should have had a penalty when he went down under pressure from Samuel Umtiti and was angry to have been shown the red card.

Real Madrid host Barca on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the encounter

