BN Living Sweetspot: Amazing Father builds Theme Park for Special-needs Daughter | WATCH

A father Gordon Hartman has built a $35m theme park for his special-needs daughter.

He had watched his then-12-year-old daughter who is on the autism spectrum have trouble making friends at a family vacation.

The incident led him to search for a place where his daughter could meet people who knew how to interact with her.

When he found none, he decided to build one himself – Morgan’s Wonderland, where people with or without disabilities can play together.

Admission in the theme park is free for people with physical or mental disabilities.

See a video of the father and daughter below:

This incredible dad built a theme park for his daughter with special needs. ❤️

Photo Credit: Instagram – People

 

