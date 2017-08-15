BN Living Sweetspot: Amazing Father builds Theme Park for Special-needs Daughter | WATCH

All the feels! A father Gordon Hartman has built a $35m theme park for his special-needs daughter.

He had watched his then-12-year-old daughter who is on the autism spectrum have trouble making friends at a family vacation.

The incident led him to search for a place where his daughter could meet people who knew how to interact with her.

When he found none, he decided to build one himself – Morgan’s Wonderland, where people with or without disabilities can play together.

Admission in the theme park is free for people with physical or mental disabilities.

See a video of the father and daughter below:

This incredible dad built a theme park for his daughter with special needs. ❤️ A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – People