Will Smith has the go-ahead from Obama to Play him in a Movie | WATCH

Will Smith has said that former President of the United States Barack Obama has given him his approval to portray him (Obama) in a movie.

The actor said this when he featured in Carpool Karaoke of James Corden‘s The Late Late Show.

Will Smith said he has not only been asked about starring as America’s first Black president in a movie, Obama has also given him his blessing.

“I talked to Barack about it. He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role,” Will Smith said.

Skip to the 4.30 mark to watch the Obama part.

Watch:

