Will Smith has the go-ahead from Obama to Play him in a Movie | WATCH

15.08.2017

Will Smith has said that former President of the United States Barack Obama has given him his approval to portray him (Obama) in a movie.

The actor said this when he featured in Carpool Karaoke of James Corden‘s The Late Late Show.

Will Smith said he has not only been asked about starring as America’s first Black president in a movie, Obama has also given him his blessing.

“I talked to Barack about it. He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role,” Will Smith said.

Skip to the 4.30 mark to watch the Obama part.

Watch:

  • justsaying August 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

    nope
    there are 2 different actors id have preferred.
    No one can pull it off better than Harry Lennix Jnr, he already has Obamas mannerisms (google him or watch him on youtube) But none the less i guess will with his money can buy the rights.. I dont care for his acting.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Baby gurl August 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    aaawn. LOL. A legend playing another legend. Nice one. @justsaying You haven’t seen Will play Obama yet, he might just be much better in mannerisms and what not than Harry Lennix Jr. Be open.

    Love this! 0 Reply
