KochHouse presents “The Debonair Man” Lookbook starring Chike, Akah Nnani & Ayoola Ayolola

30.08.2017

Emerging fashion brand, KochHouse, debuts its first collection titled  The Debonair Man. 

The lookbook features rising Nollywood stars, Akah Nnani of Akah Bants and Banana Island Ghost, Ayoola Ayolola of Skinny Girl in Transit and Jemeji, and Singer Chike Osebuka of The Voice Nigeria telling separate stories and serving different dapper looks.

KochHouse focuses on the natural yearnings and desires of every man to be seen as confident and sophisticated but portrayed effortlessly. And strives for men to walk in confidence and accentuate their aesthetic consciousness.

Each look is suited for different models to depict different characters but presenting the same gospel-Effortless style and grandeur!

According to the Creative Director, George Nkem:

Fashion we believe is all about confidence and effortless slay. The Debonair collection aims to show these attributes in all men. It was made to suit the sophisticated man. This collection shows the different phases of a man’s sartorial looks being catered to. As a groom, a corporate man or a dinner partner.

 

Credits:
Brand: KochHouse | @kochhouse_
Models: Chike | @officialchike, Akah Nnani | @akahnnani, Ayoola | @ayo_olla
Photographer: Jaiyeola Adesubomi | @jadevisuals
Creative Direction: George Nkem | @iamgeorgenkem

6 Comments
  • Fabulous August 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Akah you fine. Chai. Guy you fine.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • June August 30, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Akah !! Is that you !!! Oh boy !!!???

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Le coco August 30, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Mide looks funny. I can’t put my finger on it.. but the other two look Good..

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • l October 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      That’s because he has put on some weight. He looked more like a model during his project fame days. He is handsome anyway and he is a good actor.

      Love this! 0
  • Dee August 30, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Good Stuff

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ewenla August 31, 2017 at 12:09 am

    This images are amazing

    Love this! 3 Reply
