BN Living Sweet Spot: Luna's Precious reaction when sees her Dad, John Legend on Sesame Street

10.08.2017

Luna is very excited to see her dada, as she calls him on her new favorite show Sesame Street!

John Legend who has been on set with the Sesame Street cast actually predicted this moment back in 2016 when he made video with Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and the other characters in the children’s tv series sending their love to little Luna while they were filming a new season and he captioned it

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


Well that day has come and she sure was excited ❤️️

Mummy Chrissy Teigen shared the adorable video on her Instagram with the caption

When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.

