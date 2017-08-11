JAN Needs You! Volunteer with Junior Achievement Nigeria to reach over 2,000 Students & Inspire Future Leaders

Could you be the volunteer our young people have been waiting for?

All we need is your enthusiasm and a willingness to teach the next generation and an hour of your time a week. Junior Achievement will provide the training, curriculum, and a classroom ready to meet you.

For the 2017/2018 academic year, we have an ambitious target to reach 200,000 students and we need your help! Junior Achievement volunteers, with the support of a teacher, lead activities and discussions on work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills in schools.

Please volunteer your time (an hour a week) to empower Nigeria’s youth or sponsor a classroom of 30 students with just N50, 000. Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal to reach one million students by 2020!

For more information, contact us via email info@ja-nigeria.org, or call 08172013370. You can also visit our website here.

