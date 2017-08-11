BellaNaija

JAN Needs You! Volunteer with Junior Achievement Nigeria to reach over 2,000 Students & Inspire Future Leaders

Junior Achievement Nigeria VolunteerCould you be the volunteer our young people have been waiting for?

All we need is your enthusiasm and a willingness to teach the next generation and an hour of your time a week. Junior Achievement will provide the training, curriculum, and a classroom ready to meet you.

For the 2017/2018 academic year, we have an ambitious target to reach 200,000 students and we need your help! Junior Achievement volunteers, with the support of a teacher, lead activities and discussions on work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills in schools.

Please volunteer your time (an hour a week) to empower Nigeria’s youth or sponsor a classroom of 30 students with just N50, 000. Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal to reach one million students by 2020!

For more information, contact us via email info@ja-nigeria.org, or call 08172013370. You can also visit our website here.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

