#BNBling: Mairama Indimi is Engaged

04.08.2017

Mairama Indimi | Photo Credit: Instagram – @mai_indimi

Mairama Indimi, a daughter to Maiduguri oil mogul Mohammed Indimi got engaged yesterday (Thursday).

Her sister, Meram shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a photo of Mairama showing off her diamond ring with the caption:

“My sister said yesssss! Words can’t describe how happy and excited I am for you! You deserve the best and you got the best!!!! Countdown has officially begun!”

See the post below:




  • peter August 4, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Wow..Congrats Girl!!

    
  • Blessing August 4, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    “Oil mogul” mtchew. See all these wealth on back of Niger Delta oil. Congrats for engagement but mtchew*100…for that oil mogul and what it stands for in Nigeria

    
  • Relocate.com.ng August 4, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Cute girl, lovely ring… Congrats!

    
  • Joseph August 4, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    This Indimi Girls plenty oh!, have heard of their marriages so much , any way congrats

    
  • Kanyi August 5, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Her ring is Beautiful. Simple and lovely.

    
  • stacy_kema August 15, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    See her fresh, fine hand choi!

    
