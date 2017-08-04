BNBling: Mairama Indimi is Engaged

Mairama Indimi, a daughter to Maiduguri oil mogul Mohammed Indimi got engaged yesterday (Thursday).

Her sister, Meram shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a photo of Mairama showing off her diamond ring with the caption:

“My sister said yesssss! Words can’t describe how happy and excited I am for you! You deserve the best and you got the best!!!! Countdown has officially begun!”

