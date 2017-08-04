BNBling: Mairama Indimi is Engaged

Mairama Indimi, a daughter to Maiduguri oil mogul Mohammed Indimi got engaged yesterday (Thursday).
Her sister, Meram shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a photo of Mairama showing off her diamond ring with the caption:
“My sister said yesssss! Words can’t describe how happy and excited I am for you! You deserve the best and you got the best!!!! Countdown has officially begun!”
Wow..Congrats Girl!!
“Oil mogul” mtchew. See all these wealth on back of Niger Delta oil. Congrats for engagement but mtchew*100…for that oil mogul and what it stands for in Nigeria
Cute girl, lovely ring… Congrats!
This Indimi Girls plenty oh!, have heard of their marriages so much , any way congrats
Her ring is Beautiful. Simple and lovely.
See her fresh, fine hand choi!