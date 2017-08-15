Ideas for Lagos Traffic? Man swims to Work daily to Avoid Traffic | Watch

Benjamin David, a German man, swims to work in Munich every day to avoid the road traffic.

It only takes 12 minutes for Benjamin David to swim to work at the beer garden, beating the rush hour traffic.

David checks the weather every morning, before suiting up in his wet suit and packing his clothes in a waterproof bag.

It’s a refreshing and efficient way to get to work, he says.

Watch the video below:

This guy has a secret to beating the morning traffic. pic.twitter.com/VDU7wfyULs — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 14, 2017