BellaNaija

Inspired!

Ideas for Lagos Traffic? Man swims to Work daily to Avoid Traffic | Watch

15.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Benjamin David, a German man, swims to work in Munich every day to avoid the road traffic.

It only takes 12 minutes for Benjamin David to swim to work at the beer garden, beating the rush hour traffic.

David checks the weather every morning, before suiting up in his wet suit and packing his clothes in a waterproof bag.

It’s a refreshing and efficient way to get to work, he says.

Watch the video below:

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: BN TV

1 Comments on Ideas for Lagos Traffic? Man swims to Work daily to Avoid Traffic | Watch

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija