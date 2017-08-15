“Why the Vulture is Bald” It’s another Yoruba Story Time on CultureTreeTV | Watch

CultureTreeTV is a YouTube channel that started by mummy of 2 Gbemisola Isimi. The channel aims to preserve and teach children Yorùbá language and culture.

In this new video on the channel, Gbemisola narrates the folk tale – Idi ti Gunnugun fi pa lori “why the Vulture is bald” to her young daughter in fluent Yorùbá.

Watch

Watch her previous story: Itan Aja ati Ijapa – The Story of the dog and the Tortoise here