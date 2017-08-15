BellaNaija

“Why the Vulture is Bald” It’s another Yoruba Story Time on CultureTreeTV | Watch

CultureTreeTV is a YouTube channel that started by mummy of 2 Gbemisola Isimi. The channel aims to preserve and teach children Yorùbá language and culture.

In this new video on the channel, Gbemisola narrates the folk tale – Idi ti Gunnugun fi pa lori “why the Vulture is bald” to her young daughter in fluent Yorùbá.

  • Ms B August 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Awesome! can’t wait to start showing my kids this. Really lovely concept! Well done ma’am!

    Love this! 0 Reply
