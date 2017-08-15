BellaNaija

LASEMA launches Drones to help with Emergency Response | WATCH - BellaNaijaThe Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has launched a drone system to help assess accident scenes before their arrival.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter, sharing a video of the drone in use on YouTube.

LASEMA has said the drones will help with medical supplies if the respondents run out of supply, especially in cases where recovery can go beyond 24 hours, for instance when a building collapses.

In a statement obtained by Inside Mainland, they said:

Once an incident is reported through the Lagos State Toll Free Lines (112 & 767), the drone will be deployed ahead of Emergency Responders to provide adequate information what to expect at emergency scenes.

This will then allow respondents organize and prioritize activities based on the severity of the incident.

Watch videos of the drone in use below:

Photo Credit: Inside Mainland

  • Fear God… August 15, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Drones??? Someone somewhere has made a lot of money out of this one. Let’s see how long it stays maintained.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • joe August 15, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      well said….its a money grab for some unscrupulous individual…..setting it up is not the issue , maintaining it is what we lack.

      Love this! 4
  • LL August 15, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    there should also be drones to detect traffic robbery and kidnappers hideout so as to save lives

    Love this! 2 Reply
