#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Work Ensembles — Issue 162

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023

These African Models Look Magnificent In ANATOMY By Alexandra McQueen

BN Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba Won the Elie Saab Front Row at Paris Fashion Week 2023

7 Superb Styling Tips For Curvy Women, Courtesy Of Assa Cisse

Gallery: Toyin Lawani Makes Outfits With Anything! 👏🏾

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Is Here With Fabulous Style Inspirations For Your Next Ski Trip

Thuso Mbedu's Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

All You Need To Know About Nomcebo Zikode's Sensational Grammy Outfit

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara's Off-White™ Debut Collection

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chantelle (@missmuneri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoayo 📍NYC (@omoayoo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Sylvia (@sylvianduka)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

