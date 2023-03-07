Connect with us

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Hi BellaStylistas!

BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is back! In 2022, we celebrated African women in the continent and the diaspora throughout March, which is International Women’s Month. The digital festival garnered over 6 million impressions across our platforms! 

We will continue to celebrate African women worldwide through our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month activities!

Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select virtual events, activations, panel discussions, shout-outs, giveaways and more fun events that will connect media, fashion and lifestyle industry leaders with our mega audience to honour each other and #EmbraceEquity.

Watch out for all we have planned for Women’s Month, and be sure to follow @bellanaijastyle, www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth23!

The interactive #BNSCONVOS is slated for the two last Saturdays in March via @bellanaijastyle‘s IG LIVE. See the calendar below. You do not miss out!

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

