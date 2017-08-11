New Music: Rayrex X Wizkid – Odoo (Re-Up)

Multi-talented singer Rayrex teams up with producer Dejavu to produce this refix of Wizkid‘s latest Masterkraft-assisted jam “Odoo“.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
11.08.2017
