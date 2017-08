In accordance with the tradition of #LRRFridays, LRR Entertainment is back, this time with the remix of Yovi’s inspirational tune, “Amen”.

The young artist, also known as the Microphone Boy gets the support of DMW star boy Mayorkun, and YAGI pioneer, Lil Kesh on this remix.

“Amen” was produced by Ozedikus.

Listen and Download below:

