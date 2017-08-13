New Music: Xbusta – Runs

Five Star Music artiste Xbusta comes through with this new single titled “Runs“, telling the general public that not all girls are “runs” girls.
The track was produced by Blaise Beats.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
13.08.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Five Star Music artiste Xbusta comes through with this new single titled “Runs“, telling the general public that not all girls are “runs” girls.
The track was produced by Blaise Beats.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline