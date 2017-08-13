BellaNaija

New Video: Del’B feat. Runtown x Timaya – Die For Yuh Whine

13.08.2017

Del’B drops the visuals for his hit single “Die For Yuh Whine“, an afro-dancehall tune with an underlay of EDM feel.

He enlists the help of  Runtown and Timaya on this one.

Hit Play below!

