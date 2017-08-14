BellaNaija

New Video: Base One feat. Small Doctor – Gbefun

Base One takes it back to the streets on this one, with fellow street ambassador, Small Doctor. The “Gbefun” video was partly shot in the heart of Computer Village in Ikeja, a major location in Lagos that represents the real people on the streets and the good work they stand for.

The energetic and hugely hilarious video is directed by Frizzle ”n” Bizzle Films, and it features cameo appearance by the producer, Phantom, as well as Que Peller, Airboy, Junior Boi, Chinko Ekun, Beezy, DJ Real, DJ Khoded, Mallow Reelz, amongst others.

Hit Play below!

