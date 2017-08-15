New Video: Shatta Wale – Dem Confuse

Ghanaian music Kingpin, Shatta Wale, continues his ridiculous streak of releases with the visuals to “Dem Confuse“.
Video directed by Will Drey.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
Shattaaaaa!!!!👌🏾🙌🏾