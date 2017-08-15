BellaNaija

One time for the Hood! Olamide shoots Video for New Single “Wo” in Bariga | B.T.S Photos + Video

Foremost Nigerian act and head of YBNL records Olamide has one of the top trending songs currently with his latest single “Wo” making the rounds with different dance videos popping up here and there.

He decided to shoot the video for the new single in the hood he grew up from as he paid a visit to Bariga. The response was overwhelming as thousands thronged to see him as well as be part of the video.

BellaNaija - One time for the Hood! Olamide shoots Video for New Single "Wo" in Bariga | Photos + Video

Photography: Clicks & Tones

  • Nenye August 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Interesting. Well am honestly not a fan but there is something about Olamide
    ( he never forgets his days of humble beginning ) he’s a more matured artiste and I like the way he keeps it cool.

    Love this! 3 Reply
