New Video: Simi – Joromi

11.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

X3M Music songbird Simi drops the visuals to her latest single “Joromi” which was dropped earlier today.

The track was produced by Oscar while the video was shot and directed by AJE Filmworks.

  • Sambina August 11, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Video Toh clean! I love love love Simi. She is so pretty and talented.

    Love this! 1 Reply
