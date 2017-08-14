BellaNaija

Niger State can feed Africa – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, while declaring open a two-day Niger State Economic Summit in Minna said that Niger has the capacity to produce assorted food crops that will feed the African continent.

The conference themed “Impact Investment for Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation” attracted economic experts, industrialists and manufacturers as well as some state governors across the country.

Osinbajo commended Governor Abubakar Bello for organising the conference, noting that it would assist in attracting various investors, especially in the agricultural sector.

The acting president said that the Federal Government was ready to partner with state governments willing to rehabilitate federal infrastructure in their areas. He added that Niger State Government is currently collaborating with the Federal Government to complete Baro Port, The Guardian reports.

Osinbajo said that such projects would create an enabling environment for business activities to thrive in the national economy.

He also called on state governments to assist farmers with alternative sources of power, to enable them to process and preserve their farm produce.

  • ec August 15, 2017 at 7:30 am

    lets start with something simple first sir.
    Can Niger State feed themselves?
    If so then they should also focus on feeding the nation. Our malnourished children need it.

    Love this! 1
