Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s White Wedding is this Saturday!

09.08.2017

Media personality Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun‘s White Wedding ceremony will be taking place this Saturday in Greece.

The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2016.

Stephanie posted a photo with a caption: “Mr & Mrs A 👫✈️🙏🏾”

A post shared by Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun (@stephaniecoker)

Photographer AkinTayoTimi, MUA Anita Brows, and DJ Obi are already in Greece in preparation for the ceremony.

Trust BellaNaija to bring photos and videos of the event in real time this Saturday!

6 Comments
  Doronize August 10, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Congratulations to the both of them

    24
  Victor Adegoke August 10, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Good one.

    7
  king bey August 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I love Anita’s brow make up game,very tight man

    7
  Loulou August 10, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Why Greece?

    5
  Nkem August 11, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Because they can.

    16
  Jo! August 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I’m not hating but I’m tired of this hashtag, for almost a year now, stephmitide. E don do abeg. Get married already and let’s hear word

    0
  • Post a comment

