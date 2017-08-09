Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s White Wedding is this Saturday!

Media personality Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun‘s White Wedding ceremony will be taking place this Saturday in Greece.
The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2016.
Stephanie posted a photo with a caption: “Mr & Mrs A 👫✈️🙏🏾”
Photographer AkinTayoTimi, MUA Anita Brows, and DJ Obi are already in Greece in preparation for the ceremony.
Trust BellaNaija to bring photos and videos of the event in real time this Saturday!
Congratulations to the both of them
Good one.
I love Anita’s brow make up game,very tight man
Why Greece?
Because they can.
I’m not hating but I’m tired of this hashtag, for almost a year now, stephmitide. E don do abeg. Get married already and let’s hear word