Uche Jombo reveals debut series “Boys are not smiling” is in the Works

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has revealed on her Instagram page that she has started working on her debut series titled “Boys are not smiling”

The actress shared the photo above alongside the caption; which was a casting call for actors.

She wrote:

I want to act, give me an opportunity, I want to be in one of your productions…say no more😁 this is your chance 👇👇👇

・・・

#Newprojectalert

The idea was born in 2012

The time is NOW 2017.

Our first series is now in pre production.

#boysarenotsmiling @boysarenotsmiln the series is casting 5 lead actors and 10 sub leads

Age: 19years to 25years

Deadline: August 24th

Monologue casting

Choose one or two monologue below👇👇👇👇👇👇 Boys:👨 1

can you act and rap?

2

how do you react to getting to an office with your last Kobo expecting your employment letter only to get a rejection letter.Excuse me sir couldn’t you have done that via an email?

3

Let a girl you are into know

Girls:👩

1

How do you react to finding yourself in a date rape situation you are trying to talk the boy out of it.

2

You are a pension scheme marketing executive. how do you market it to the people that feels pension is only for old people.

3

You are in love with your brother’s best friend living in the same house as you.

Tag us with your Audition videos #boysarenotsmilingcasting

#UJstudios

Follow uchejombostudios YouTube channel for the final casting announcements on merit only!

“Boys are not smiling” the series is created by @uchejombo

Produced by @nelsonjombo1 for @uchejombostudios

Cc videos to

@uchejombostudios

@boysarenotsmiln

@clairechinnel

With hashtag #boysarenotsmilingcasting#UJstudios