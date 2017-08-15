BellaNaija

Red Carpet Photos! Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Beverly Naya & More of your Fave Stars at the Premiere of ‘My Wife & I’

15.08.2017

Ramsey Nouah & Omoni Oboli

Nigeria’s leading film production companies, Inkblot productions and Filmone Distribution on Sunday held the premiere of their collaborative project, My Wife And I sponsored by Amstel Malta and Stanbic IBTC, in what can be described as a star-studded affair in Lekki, Lagos.

The movie, which brings back the union of Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli several years after their captivating display in Kunle Afolayan’s Figurine, is set to hit the cinemas August 25, 2017.

Directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, My Wife and I several other Nollywood stars such as Ngozi Nwosu, Rachael Oniga, Jemima Osundae, Dozie Onyiruika, Seyi Law, Sambasa Nzeribe, and a host of others.

The movie was written by Chinaza Onuzo.

See the red carpet photos below.

Omoni Oboli

Moyo Lawal

Sharon Ooja

Beverly Naya

Mimi Onalaja

Ini Dima-Okojie

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Bolanle Olukanni

Eunice Omole

Daala

Ngozi Nwosu

Abimbola Craig

Michelle Dede

Uzor Osimkpa

LindaEjiofor

Bimbo Adeoye

Mary-Claire

Jemima Osunde

Sharon Ooja & Timini Egbuson

Uzor Osimpka & Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo & Bisola Aiyeola

Ramsey Nouah

Akin Faminu

Ik Ogbonna

Seun Ajayi

Adeolu Adefarasin

Bassey

Sambasa Nzeribe

Ozzy Agu

Gideon Okeke

Timini Egbuson

Okey Uzoeshi

Stan Nze

Ayo van Elmar

Photo Credit: Kunle Haastrup for Insigna Media

1 Comments on Red Carpet Photos! Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Beverly Naya & More of your Fave Stars at the Premiere of 'My Wife & I'
  • peter August 15, 2017 at 11:11 am

    My personal rating …My Fav
    Omoni dress is fire( BUT her hair was somehow sha), Ini Dinma, Bolanle, Sharon Ooja( SGIT) , Bimbo Craig,Mimi…WTF is Ngozi nwosu and jemima wearing? Hehehe
    Gents: IK ogbonna, Okey..All the rest just looked like they stepped out for a traditional wedding.

    Love this! 1 Reply
