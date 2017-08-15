Red Carpet Photos! Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Beverly Naya & More of your Fave Stars at the Premiere of ‘My Wife & I’

Nigeria’s leading film production companies, Inkblot productions and Filmone Distribution on Sunday held the premiere of their collaborative project, My Wife And I sponsored by Amstel Malta and Stanbic IBTC, in what can be described as a star-studded affair in Lekki, Lagos.

The movie, which brings back the union of Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli several years after their captivating display in Kunle Afolayan’s Figurine, is set to hit the cinemas August 25, 2017.

Directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, My Wife and I several other Nollywood stars such as Ngozi Nwosu, Rachael Oniga, Jemima Osundae, Dozie Onyiruika, Seyi Law, Sambasa Nzeribe, and a host of others.

The movie was written by Chinaza Onuzo.

See the red carpet photos below.

Photo Credit: Kunle Haastrup for Insigna Media