Oprah Winfrey explains why she never got Married & opens up about Depression in New Interview

In her latest shoot for the September 2017 issue of Vogue Magazine, Oprah Winfrey revealed the reason she never wanted to get married to her boyfriend of 31 years, Stedman Graham.

The 63-year-old talk show host said:

Nobody believes it, but it’s true, The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that. Live life on your own terms.

She also spoke to the magazine about the day her movie Beloved; a 1998 American horror drama opened and got beat by Chucky, saying that she became depressed.

I shall never forget Saturday morning, October 17,I got a call from someone at the studio, and they said, ‘It’s over. You got beat by Chucky.’ And I said, ‘Who’s Chucky? What do you mean it’s over? It’s just Saturday morning!’ I knew nothing about box-office projections or weekend openings. It was ten o’clock in the morning, and I said to Art, “I would like macaroni and cheese for breakfast.” And soooo began my long plunge into food and depression and suppressing all my feelings.” I actually started to think, Maybe I really am depressed. Because it’s more than ‘I feel bad about this.’ I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show, and I could never imagine it. What’s depression? Why don’t you just pick yourself up?”

According to her, the very public failure taught her how to detach:

It taught me to never again—never again, ever—put all of your hopes, expectations, eggs in the basket of box office. Do the work as an offering, and then whatever happens, happens.