Forgot your ATM card but have to use the POS Machine? Learn how to use a POS Machine without your ATM Card using Paycode

Imagine trying to pay for some groceries at the counter, in front of a long queue of busy shoppers who can’t wait to get the heck out of the crowded mall, it finally gets to your turn to have your goods checked and pay.

Just then you dip your right hand in your left pocket to ready your ATM card for when the attendant shoves the POS machine in your face. You checked the right-hand pocket, it’s not there too. Then the two back-pockets, and your empty wallet, the ATM card is not there.

Now the Attendant is pointing the ATM machine at you, asking you to slot it in, but there’s no ATM card. Your cart is full, the groceries have been checked and the only thing left is to pay and leave the mall after having stood in line for over 20 minutes.

It suddenly dawned on you, you had forgotten your ATM card at home, on the small centre table in the living room. You thought you picked it with the car keys before stepping out, but you didn’t. You look behind you, a long line of angry Nigerians waiting, some already giving you the “abeg do commot for there” look.

Finally, you manage to tell the attendant you forgot your card at home and won’t be able to pick the groceries. He gives you that look and shouts “next!”

That’s exactly what happened to me. It has probably happened to you too. You think you have it all figured out, but embarrassing moments like this still happen.

After that day, I swore to never let that happen to me again and if I can, help other people so they don’t face such situations or even worse.

So now let me tell you exactly how to avoid situations like that. I’ll show you a simple way to carry out transactions on a POS machine without your ATM card.

In fact, all you need is your phone, even if it’s a “torch light” phone.

Let’s get to it.

To use a POS machine without your card, you need a Paycode.

So what’s a Paycode, you ask?

A Paycode is a 10 – 14 digit code that can be used to withdraw cash from an ATM or make payments on a POS. Paycode is generated by using your bank’s USSD code or Mobile App. You can also generate the code using Verve eWallet via the Verve World website, App or USSD.

How does it work?

First you have to generate the code. And there are at least four ways (mentioned above) to do that depending on whichever is most convenient for you.

So let’s say you bank with UBA and want to generate a Paycode using UBA’s Paycode USSD, you simply dial *919*8*Amount# and send.

A code will be generated for you. Use that code to pay on the POS machine. Simply follow the prompt and enter the code, and the exact amount of your transaction will be deducted from your account. It’s that simple.

One thing though, Paycode can only be used on Paycode-enabled POS terminals only.

So what if you don’t use UBA? Not a problem. You can use any of the codes below depending on your bank:

GTBank *737*13*Amount#

UBA *919*8*Amount#

Fidelity Bank *770*8*Amount#

Wema Bank *945*8*Amount#

FCMB *322*214*8*Amount#

Heritage *322*030*8*Amount#

Better still, you can use the Verve World App, USSD or Verve World website.

And that’s it; the no-card-no-embarrassment way to carry out transactions on a POS terminal.

I know you’re itching to ask more questions, all of which have been answered already on verve website. So don’t hesitate to visit the website to learn more. Visit www.myverveworld.com/paycodeusepaycode.com now.

