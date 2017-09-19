Selena Gomez is the New Face of PUMA!

Singer and Actress Selena Gomez is the newest face of athletic brand PUMA joining a couple of other celebrity designers including her boyfriend The Weeknd, and Rihanna.

She announced the partnership on her Instagram with the caption:

Officially a part of the fam @puma#pumapartner

According to Vogue, in a press release Selena said:

Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me. PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.

This news comes almost a week after Selena Gomez’ kidney transplant due to Lupus.

Following Rihanna’s incredible Fenty x Puma collections, we’re excited to see the pieces that will come from this new collaboration.