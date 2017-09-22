BellaNaija

Hey Shopaholics! Shop your Designer brands & Other Items from around the World & Get it delivered to your doorstep in Nigeria with Shop & Ship by Aramex

L-R: Samer Hajjar, Regional Manager West Africa, Aramex International; Faisal Jarmakani, Country Manager, Aramex International, Nigeria; and David Spargo, CEO Sub-Saharan Africa, Aramex International; at the Aramex Shop & Ship Nigeria launch in Lagos recently.

Hello shopaholics, we’ve got good news for you! You can now order that Hermes bag or bomber jacket from Gucci from the comfort of your living room in Nigeria with Shop & Ship!

Shop & Ship is an easy-access delivery service by global logistics company, Aramex which is available in 80 countries and now in Nigeria.

L-R: Chidozie Ekekezie, Customer Service Executive, Aramex International, Nigeria; Samer Hajjar, Regional Manager West Africa, Aramex International; Faisal Jarmakani, Country Manager, Aramex International, Nigeria; David Spargo, CEO Sub-Saharan Africa, Aramex International and Chukwudumebi Affam, Customer Service Senior Executive, Aramex International, Nigeria, at the Aramex Shop & Ship Nigeria launch in Lagos recently

Here is how it works, once you register on www.shopandship.com you get personalized shipping addresses in the USA, UK, and 21 other countries around the world with delivery in as short as 3 days.

Use BN’s discount code SNSBN and save over $40 if you sign up within one week and thank us later.

Check out the website at www.shopandship.com.

  • Kech October 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Bella naija you need to warn people this site is a rip off. They took $45 dollars from my account and Didn’t give space to out the code. I called customer care and they were unapologetic. Stealing in broad daylight!!

    • Shop & Ship October 23, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Hello Kech,
      We apologise for this.
      Please send an email with your name and phone number to ALL_LOS_SNS@aramex.com and we will call you to resolve this.
      Thank you.

  • Shop & Ship October 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Hello Everyone,
    Please look out for the portion to input promo code when signing up.
    If you do not include BN’s promo code – SNSBN when signing up, you will be charged the normal sign up fee of $45.

    Thank you and Happy Shopping!

