A lot can happen with 9mobile’s Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles

Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles

9mobile is showing its innovative and customer friendly streak once more by deepening its commitment to continuously improve positive customer experience for its subscribers with the launch of a new service “Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles.”

Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles is a prepaid package that offers cost effective roaming experience to customers on voice, SMS and data services. The package is designed to allow subscribers use the flex bundles locally and when roaming in selected countries.

Upon successful subscription to Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles, all the features, services and promotions of the existing package before migration will cease while the features and services on Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles will apply immediately.

Moreflex Hybrid Premium Bundles are available via the same existing codes *320# for Evolution Bundles and *344*amount# for Moreflex bundles.

“The new MoreFlex Hybrid Premium Bundles is in line with keeping our promise to constantly introduce innovative solutions that break communication barriers for both our data and voice subscribers”, says Adeolu Dairo, Director, Consumer Segment,

The new package is a unique product that allows prepaid customers to enjoy roaming functionality while in selected roaming destinations and also available to postpaid customers on Classic Hybrid and More Business Hybrid and such customers can purchase the bundles from their prepaid account.

