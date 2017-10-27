BellaNaija

Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha | WATCH

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has paid tribute to the United Nations 2017 Nansen Refugee Award winner Zannah Mustapha.

Jolie, a UN ambassador herself, described Mustapha as an inspiration, saying he has brought light to a region that has been terrorized for years.

“He has made his community stronger,” she said, “girls and boys who might otherwise have been lost now feel they have future.”

