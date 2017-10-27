Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha | WATCH

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has paid tribute to the United Nations 2017 Nansen Refugee Award winner Zannah Mustapha.

Jolie, a UN ambassador herself, described Mustapha as an inspiration, saying he has brought light to a region that has been terrorized for years.

“He has made his community stronger,” she said, “girls and boys who might otherwise have been lost now feel they have future.”

Watch her speak below: