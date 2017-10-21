BellaNaija

Inspired!

Battabox is taking to the Streets to Examine Nigeria’s Drug Epidemic | WATCH

21.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

We hear different reasons on why people use drugs (often from the mouths of those who have never tried drugs): joblessness, bad parenting, peer pressure, on and on the list goes.

But do people with good jobs, from “good homes,” with good friends, not take drugs?

Several are ignorant on just how widespread drug use in the country is, but those in the know are very much aware.

Battabox takes to the streets, hears from the mouths of the people who actually use these drugs, on why they do.

Watch them speak below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: BN TV

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija