Battabox is taking to the Streets to Examine Nigeria’s Drug Epidemic | WATCH

We hear different reasons on why people use drugs (often from the mouths of those who have never tried drugs): joblessness, bad parenting, peer pressure, on and on the list goes.

But do people with good jobs, from “good homes,” with good friends, not take drugs?

Several are ignorant on just how widespread drug use in the country is, but those in the know are very much aware.

Battabox takes to the streets, hears from the mouths of the people who actually use these drugs, on why they do.

Watch them speak below: