Inmates learn Coding to Stay Out of Prison | WATCH

Inmates at a California prison are learning to code to acquire business and technology skills they need to reintegrate into the society.

Thanks to a program, organized by The Last Mile, designed to help inmates reintegrate into society, 24 women from this prison are learning to code, to help them get high paying jobs as soon as they leave prison.

What’s best is the program has been tested elsewhere, in another California prison, where all of the inmates who took part in the program have not had reason to return to prison.

Watch the women discuss the program below: