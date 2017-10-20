Hey BellaNaijarians,
The weekend is upon us again *insert dancing emoji*
To usher in the weekend we bring you another edition of the Share your Business post!
This time leave your location alongside your business name in the comment section.
You never know who is reading…
Business name: Oyinomo, Business type: Makeup artist Location: Lekki, Ajah, Instagram: @oyin_omo, Facebook: oyinomo
Name of ig page: luxurious_finishing
Name of fb page; luxurious finishing
Location; port- harcourt(but available to work in any state)
What we do: we cater to all your indoor and outdoor needs, we redefine your space from walls, to ceilings to epoxy floors. We got you covered and at affordable rates too.. from hotels, to personal homes, to offices, to hospitals, to schools and crèche.. we add luxury to your space at good rates.
Phone/ WhatsApp: 08154791880.