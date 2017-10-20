BellaNaija

20.10.2017

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The weekend is upon us again *insert dancing emoji*

To usher in the weekend we bring you another edition of the Share your Business post!

This time leave your location alongside your business name in the comment section.

You never know who is reading…

  • Oyin October 20, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Business name: Oyinomo, Business type: Makeup artist Location: Lekki, Ajah, Instagram: @oyin_omo, Facebook: oyinomo

  • Bumble bee October 20, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Name of ig page: luxurious_finishing
    Name of fb page; luxurious finishing
    Location; port- harcourt(but available to work in any state)
    What we do: we cater to all your indoor and outdoor needs, we redefine your space from walls, to ceilings to epoxy floors. We got you covered and at affordable rates too.. from hotels, to personal homes, to offices, to hospitals, to schools and crèche.. we add luxury to your space at good rates.
    Phone/ WhatsApp: 08154791880.

