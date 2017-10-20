How to build a Platform for Accelerating Africa’s Next Generation Entrepreneurs | Kola Aina talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hi BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Kola Aina, founder of Ventures Platform, an early stage fund and startup accelerator for founders across Africa, is the guest on this episode.

Kola provides some insight into the kinds of businesses Ventures Platform would accept into its accelerator program.

In this episode, Kola discusses how to sell your product to big clients through ‘proof-of-concept’ sales pitch, how handing a family business over to another family member may not necessarily be the best thing for the business, and how productizing your service business can significant transform your revenue and make it more predictable.

Listen to the episode below: