Join Real Estate Leaders at The 6th edition of 3INVEST Annual Real Estate Unite themed ‘Africa’s Real Estate, what’s new?’ | October 23rd & 24th

The global real estate needs are changing, requiring developers to adapt their schemes. Where once the retail and office elements were the drivers of any development, the explosion in digital technology has changed how space is utilized.

Date: Monday, October 23rd Tuesday, October 24th, 2017.

Venue: Eko Hotel Lagos.

Updated attitudes towards homeownership and space sharing are changing the social fabric of urban communities and creating a demand for multi-use developments. Not only has the growth in online commerce led to a steady decline in retailers’ space requirements, but the demands made on office space have also evolved. A workforce that would once have made a daily commute to an urban conurbation is now working more flexibly: be it from home or a co-working space.

Ten years ago, companies like WeWork and Lagos Cowork were unknowns waiting to be created. Now there are many options for shared workspace environments. Tenant requirements and desires have also been evolving. What is driving tenant leasing decisions in the market today and how are the changes in the market affecting leasing and building requirements?

Being faced with this new reality, how do we create new sources of growth? Are we rethinking business strategies? What are the new roles and responsibilities? Africa’s Real Estate, what’s new? Is the theme that will form conversations at Real Estate Unite 2017 where real estate leaders can begin to explore the new sources of growth.

Join over 500 leading real estate companies and investors at the 6th edition of 3INVEST Annual Real Estate Unite.

Real Estate Unite is the annual flagship event that provides an important platform for the residential, office, retail, healthcare, hospitality and industrial sectors of Africa’s property market to network, learn, transact, showcase and discuss opportunities and issues in global real estate yearly.

To participate register at – realestateunite.com

5 Reasons why you cannot afford to miss Real Estate Unite 2017

Meet top active real estate companies

Meet CEO’s of active real estate companies such as ACTIS, Eko Atlantic, JLL, Africa Capital Alliance, Aircom, Stanbic IBTC, Broll, Haven Homes, Elalan, Clifton Homes Ghana, Landwey, EUC Homes, Landmark, Knightstone, Kuber developers, MIXTA AFRICA, UPDC, Grenadines homes and 3INVEST

Network with real estate leaders

Join Real Estate Unite 2017 keynote speaker Deji Alli, Chairman, Mixta Africa, as he explores the theme Africa’s Real Estate, What’s New? Learn from Doyin Salami, Professor and fellow at Lagos Business School as he gives an insightful examination of key trends in the Nigerian economy with a specific view towards the future direction over the short and medium terms, including the outlook for GDP growth, interest rates and currency performance. What is the economic outlook for 2018? How are Africa’s largest economies positioned?

Connect with developers of Lagos most iconic new projects

Eko Atlantic, Heritage Place, No 4 Bourdillion, Blue Water Lekki, The Belmont, The Oceanna

Witness the launch of REUNITE annual journal ( Add image of REUNITE)

Reunite is an annual publication that will serve as a yearbook with directories, reports, indexes, listings, documentaries and interviews and can only be obtained at REU yearly.

Be part of the REUNITE leaders network

Reunite leaders network is a platform designed to foster interaction between active local real estate investors, developers, lenders and policymakers with a view to identifying the right partners for your business and building high-value relationships.