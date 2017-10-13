Don’t You Just ❤️ Seyi Shay’s New Look?

Singer Seyi Shay is up to something.

A couple of days ago she deleted all her photos from Instagram and shared her official logo. Tonight, she shared two new photos which we love. In the photos the singer has changed her hair to a short crop cut.

She captioned:

They say “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life… “ This black and white beauty editorial captured by @emmanueloyeleke plays on the bare innocence of an African woman hiding behind nothing…

Check on it!

Credits:

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Creative Direction: @bellaadeleke

MUA: @jideofstola

Hair: @patricksbeautyzone