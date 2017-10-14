BellaNaija

Inspired!

“I definitely have plans to (marry) the mother of my child” – D’Prince

14.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

dprince

In an interview with Punch NewspapersD’Prince speaks candidly about his plans on getting married to the mother of his child, being away from the spotlight to raise his child who is 2 years old now, the new album he is working on and more.

Read excerpts:

On marriage

I definitely have plans to get married to the mother of my child and as we speak, we are dating; we are in a relationship. I cannot say when I would get married because it is private information. The day I get married, no one would know. The reason why I am famous is because of my music and not my relationship life or family, so I want that to be my focus. What if my partner does not want to be in the limelight? I have to respect that. I don’t expose my private life.

On his time away from the entertainment industry

I would not say that I disappeared from the entertainment scene. I have been up and about and besides, I have a baby and I had to travel to set up my house in America. I was also recording an album and even though this is my second album, it feels like my first. To be frank, I actually needed quiet time to work on my music because a lot has been happening in the industry. Also, scarcity also increases the demand for a commodity.

On fatherhood

Fatherhood has been awesome. Being a father has actually changed my life and because I have a child, I can say I am in a better place now. I wish this feeling of peace, settlement and vision for everyone. A lot of test and challenges have come my way but being able to overcome them has really made me fulfilled. Initially when my child was born, I was in shock because I did not believe that I had become a father. But apart from that, there was nothing scary.

Mavin Records

I am not leaving Mavin Records for anything because this is what we built from the outset. We evolved from Mo’hits to Mavin Records. Even though it is my brother’s record label, I cannot act in a nonchalant manner. If you really know me, I am the one that creates the rules here so I cannot break them. Anyone that chooses to disobey the rule would face the consequences but I plan on following my pace; I put a lot into consideration before recording my music.

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pon Pon Pon Da Grin 4:14
  2. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  3. Tauraro Ft. ClassiQ Kheengz 4:16
  4. Kako Bii Chicken Reminisce 3:45
  5. Ana Haka Ft. Reminisce ClassiQ 4:02
  6. GhostMode ft Olamide Phyno 3:51
  7. Anti Social ft Olamide Morell 3:39
  8. Local Rappers Ft. Olamide x Phyno Reminisce 5:15
  9. Wazoba ft. Phyno x Reminisce Morell 4:48
  10. Ogene (Remix) ft. Flavour, Lil Kesh & Ycee Zoro 4:08

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija