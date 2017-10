Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has unveiled the cover art for his new album “Fearless.”

The album, sharing a name with his August concert, will soon be available for pre-order.

He shared the album art on Instagram, writing:

Hello beautiful people….

Here is the official album Cover for #fearlessWrshpAlbum

#droppingsoon for pre-order ….

We can’t wait to share these songs

Let the world know….

#LETSGO!!!

See the album art below:

Photo Credit: timgodfreyworld