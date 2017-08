The second edition of Tim Godfrey‘s “Fearless Concert” was held yesterday at the House On The Rock Cathedral, headlined by the worship singer himself and international gospel act Kirk Franklin.

In attendance at the event also were host Pastor, Paul Adefarasin and wife Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Frank Edwards, Sinach, TY Bello amongst others.

See photos from the event:

Watch the videos below:

A post shared by Queen Martins (@_queenmartins) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

