Comedian AY, fashion designer Yomicasual, and events planner Lanre Makun were in Warri on Sunday to celebrate their parents’ 17th-anniversary remembrance service.

The brothers celebrated their parents with a thanksgiving service, with friends and family in attendance, including ace comedian Ali Baba and Igodye.

And it was a blast! Thanks to my guys for coming all the way from lagos…. @ajebodcomedian @fatmodels #friendship God bless you guys A post shared by O M O N I Y I M A K U N (@yomicasual) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

#AllaboutTheMakunsInWarri#RemembranceToRemember# Enjoying kiss Daniel 'mama😍😍😍 A post shared by GRACE . O (@fabjewels_official) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – aycomedian, yomicasual, zukiliciouz, fabjewelz_official