#WoChallenge: Watch the Top Dance Videos for Olamide’s New Single

14.08.2017

YBNL boss Olamide‘s new single “Wo” has been something of an instant hit since it’s release as the infectious song is reminiscent of the “Bobo” days where the rapper had practically the entire country doing the “Shakiti Bobo” dance.

This time, “Baddo” has requested his fans to send in videos of themselves dancing to “Wo” and the replies have been interesting with top acts like Kaffy, Ola Dips, Tipsy and more jumping on the bandwagon.

The video range from creative, cute, funny to downright outrageous!

Here are some of the top picks from the entries so far:

