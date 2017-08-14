BellaNaija

Kevin and Eniko Hart celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Kevin Hart and his beautiful wife, Eniko Hart, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday by dedicating sweet messages to each other on Instagram.

Despite cheating rumors, The 38-year-old comedian shared a beautiful photo first and another video with snapshots from their wedding; thanking his wife for simply making him happy.

Eniko, who is pregnant with their first child together, shared three photos from their wedding in California with a sweet message thanking God for her husband.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Kevin and Eniko Hart!

