Kevin and Eniko Hart celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Kevin Hart and his beautiful wife, Eniko Hart, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday by dedicating sweet messages to each other on Instagram.
Despite cheating rumors, The 38-year-old comedian shared a beautiful photo first and another video with snapshots from their wedding; thanking his wife for simply making him happy.
Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….You are & will forever be my “Rib”….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!! #Harts
Eniko, who is pregnant with their first child together, shared three photos from their wedding in California with a sweet message thanking God for her husband.
8.13.16 💫 I’m Grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it’s real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go! #HartilyYours 💍 Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it! 💃🏽
Happy Wedding Anniversary to Kevin and Eniko Hart!