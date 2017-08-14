…And the Winner is Idara Inokon! Meet the 2017 Miss Nigeria USA + All the Photos from the Beauty Pageant

The 3rd annual finale of the Miss Nigeria USA Pageant held yesterday on Saturday, 12th of August, at the Schomburg Theater in New York.

After a few days of activities which kicked off on Wednesday, the finale of the Miss Nigeria USA pageant week had hundreds of guests gathered to witness the crowning of the new queen.

Click here to read more about this year’s contestants.

The winner for this year’s Miss Nigeria USA was Miss Akwa Ibom, Idara Inokon.

Idara Inokon lives in New York and she is a Health educator and a Cardiac ICU nurse.

The 2017 finale event was hosted by Liz aka Mama Sade and Ms Ayodelay. Guests like Neal Farinah, celebrity hairstylist to Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Mary J Blige, Jordun Love, International Model, RnB musician Praiz, MBGN 2014 Tourism Chinyere Adogu and more were in attendance. The Miss Nigeria USA event was judged by Ty Hunter, Millen Magese, Wura Kolawole, Isaac Boateng, Efemena Adabamu and Asumoh Enyiema. Click here to read more about the judges. The 17 finalists competed in categories including Swimwear, Traditional Outfit, Evening wear, Talent, platform presentation and on stage question. They all represented their states with grace and honor, they are all winners indeed. The Founder Joy Ikedinma Fakhoury started the pageant with the aim of promoting and appreciating young beautiful Nigerian women in America. Her goal is to help the girls set a goal and work on achieving the goal. See highlights from the show below. *** Red Carpet Swimwear Traditional Outfit Evening Wear Talent The Top 3 Photo Credit: Miss Nigeria USA