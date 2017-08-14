BellaNaija

Inspired!

…And the Winner is Idara Inokon! Meet the 2017 Miss Nigeria USA + All the Photos from the Beauty Pageant

14.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Winner of the 2017 Miss Nigeria USA, Idara Inokon

The 3rd annual finale of the Miss Nigeria USA Pageant held yesterday on Saturday, 12th of August, at the Schomburg Theater in New York.

After a few days of activities which kicked off on Wednesday, the finale of the Miss Nigeria USA pageant week had hundreds of guests gathered to witness the crowning of the new queen.

Click here to read more about this year’s contestants.

The winner for this year’s Miss Nigeria USA was Miss Akwa Ibom, Idara Inokon.

Idara Inokon wins Miss Nigeria USA 2017 Beauty Pageant | BellaNaija

Idara Inokon lives in New York and she is a Health educator and a Cardiac ICU nurse.

The 2017 finale event was hosted by Liz aka Mama Sade and Ms Ayodelay

Guests like Neal Farinah, celebrity hairstylist to Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Mary J Blige, Jordun Love, International Model, RnB musician Praiz, MBGN 2014 Tourism Chinyere Adogu and more were in attendance. The Miss Nigeria USA event was judged by Ty Hunter, Millen Magese, Wura Kolawole, Isaac Boateng, Efemena Adabamu and Asumoh Enyiema.

Click here to read more about the judges.

The 17 finalists competed in categories including Swimwear, Traditional Outfit, Evening wear, Talent, platform presentation and on stage question. They all represented their states with grace and honor, they are all winners indeed.

The Founder Joy Ikedinma Fakhoury started the pageant with the aim of promoting and appreciating young beautiful Nigerian women in America. Her goal is to help the girls set a goal and work on achieving the goal.

See highlights from the show below.

***

Red Carpet

Founder Miss Nigeria USA, Joy Ikedinma Fakhoury

Miss Nigeria USA 2016 Lola Adeoye

Efe Tommy & Millen Magese

Joy Ikedinma Fakhoury & Millen Magere

Miss Nigeria 2017 Judges – Efe Tommy, Millen Magere, Ty Hunter, Aura Kolawole, Isaac Boateng – with Joy Ikedinma Fakhoury

Millen Magere

Chinyere Adogu & Lola Adeoye

Swimwear

Traditional Outfit

Evening Wear

Talent

The Top 3

Winner, Idara Inokon

Photo Credit: Miss Nigeria USA

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija