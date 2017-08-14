BellaNaija

Jackie Aina is a Platinum Bombshell for #BeautyConLA Festival

The 2017 BeautyCon Festival kicked off on Saturday, 12th of August in Los Angeles and as usual had many celebrities in attendance.

Spotted at the annual festival was Nigerian beauty vlogger and social media influencer Jackie Aina.

The vlogger who celebrated her 3oth birthday a couple of weeks ago looked youthful in black boot cut jeans paired with a low cut bodysuit and a denim jacket which adds an edge to the ensemble.

She finished off her look with platinum hair & red lips.

See photos

Photo Credit: GettyImages/David Livingston

