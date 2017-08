The premiere of the highly anticipated Nollywood movie My Wife and I is happening right now at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos. The movie stars Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Racheal Oniga, Seyi Law among others.

Our favorite celebrities have stepped out in style, rocking the red carpet in fancy couture and glam bespoke pieces.

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Omoni Oboli, Moyo Lawal, Toyin Abraham, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde are all in attendance.

See first photos

Photo Credit: Instagram