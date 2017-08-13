BellaNaija

You are fake – Mr Eazi to those who warned him about Wizkid

Superstar singer Mr Eazi, in a couple of Twitter posts has described as fake, those who had told him to be careful of Wizkid.

Mr Eazi, in the posts, warned his followers to be careful of those who tell them to be careful about others.

See below:

