Tom Cruise reportedly Injured while attempting Mission Impossible 6 Stunt

13.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

We have all been eagerly anticipating the new Mission Impossible expected to be in cinemas on July 27, 2018.

However, the star of the 6 part movie, Tom Cruise, according to TMZ sustained an injury while attempting a building jump stunt on the set of  Mission Impossible 6.

The video shared shows him missing his landing point and hitting the building. He got back on his feet but appeared to be limping heavily. It’s unclear how serious the injury is.

Mission Impossible 6 is currently being filmed in London and will also star Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.

  • Lilo August 13, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Isn’t he like 62 years old? He needs a new path… although the MI sequel have gotten better with time

