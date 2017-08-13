Tom Cruise reportedly Injured while attempting Mission Impossible 6 Stunt

We have all been eagerly anticipating the new Mission Impossible expected to be in cinemas on July 27, 2018.

However, the star of the 6 part movie, Tom Cruise, according to TMZ sustained an injury while attempting a building jump stunt on the set of Mission Impossible 6.

The video shared shows him missing his landing point and hitting the building. He got back on his feet but appeared to be limping heavily. It’s unclear how serious the injury is.

Mission Impossible 6 is currently being filmed in London and will also star Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.