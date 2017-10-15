Superstar Groomsmen, Celebrity Brothers and #AsoEbiBella at #TheCasuals17 – Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha‘s white wedding took place in Lagos yesterday.

In case you missed it, here are the first photos of the couple at their wedding.

As expected, it was a celebrity wedding with lots of familiar faces on the guestlist.

Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson who were all groomsmen looked great in their suits by Taryor Gabriels.

His siblings, including AY the comedian, Lanre Makun, Bukky Makun-Ubiyobo, Morenike Makun and Bimbo Makun-Olukoya all attended the ceremony.

Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu joined them to celebrate their beautiful day.

Here are first photos of guests from the wedding

Family First

Superstar Groomsmen

Stylish Guests

#AsoEbiBella

