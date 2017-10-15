BellaNaija

Superstar Groomsmen, Celebrity Brothers and #AsoEbiBella at #TheCasuals17 – Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding

15.10.2017

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha‘s white wedding took place in Lagos yesterday.

In case you missed it, here are the first photos of the couple at their wedding.

As expected, it was a celebrity wedding with lots of familiar faces on the guestlist.

Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson who were all groomsmen looked great in their suits by Taryor Gabriels.

His siblings, including AY the comedian, Lanre Makun,  Bukky Makun-Ubiyobo, Morenike Makun and Bimbo Makun-Olukoya all attended the ceremony.

Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu joined them to celebrate their beautiful day.

Here are first photos of guests from the wedding – keep refreshing for more!

Family First

AY and Mabel Makun

The Makuns

The Makun Sisters

Superstar Groomsmen

Emmanuel Ikubese

Emmanuel Ikubese

Bryan Okwara and IK Ogbonna

Mike Godson, Bryan Okwara and Ubi Franklin

Groomsmen Selfie!

Stylish Guests

Oge Okoye

Lolo 1

Lilian Esoro

Destiny Amaka, Wofaifada and Beverly Osu

Destiny Amaka with Mabel Makun

Kate Henshaw

Sonia Ogbonna

Anna Banner

Bovi and Papa Omisore

Suzann Emmanuel

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Chris Okagbue

Genevieve

Ebube Nwagbo

Adunni Ade

Toyin Abraham

NHN

Genevieve Fadeh

Nma Feyi

Chinaka

Bettie

#AsoEbiBella

Ruth Dapper

Mary Omoye and Barbara

Tima

Kechies

Layole Oyatogun

@thawmie

Fola

Queen

Honeybee

Tima, Toyin & Kofoworola

Sandra Ikeji

Destiny Amaka

Kofoworola, Olamide and Damilola

Eseose Brownie

Dora Enwere

Omonike Fowowe

Annette Nuagbe

