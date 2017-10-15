Superstar Groomsmen, Celebrity Brothers and #AsoEbiBella at #TheCasuals17 – Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha‘s white wedding took place in Lagos yesterday.
In case you missed it, here are the first photos of the couple at their wedding.
As expected, it was a celebrity wedding with lots of familiar faces on the guestlist.
Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson who were all groomsmen looked great in their suits by Taryor Gabriels.
His siblings, including AY the comedian, Lanre Makun, Bukky Makun-Ubiyobo, Morenike Makun and Bimbo Makun-Olukoya all attended the ceremony.
Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu joined them to celebrate their beautiful day.
Here are first photos of guests from the wedding – keep refreshing for more!
Family First
Superstar Groomsmen
Stylish Guests
#AsoEbiBella
Photo Credit: Instagram
I must slay and be the best dressed ……. lol. A word of advice though, sometimes, less is more people before you end up looking like the masquerade that was hired for entertainment. That being said, Nigerian tailors ehn……🙌🙌🙌👏 , you guys are doing great things o.
Destiny Amaka, this weight loss……🤐🤐.
Destiny Amaka’s body is banging!!! Adunni Ade is smashing mehn! This is the most celebrity packed group of groomsmen I’ve seen in a while nawa o. Emmanuel Ikubese please just marry me once and for all! I love you Sir. LOL. Congrats to the Casuals!
Compared to the men, most of these women seem a bit off. Nothing classy. Great pictures but I hope anyone reading would understand.
Oh my lawd. Hot sauce!! We have fine boys in this country oh. Choi. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 twale for baba God.