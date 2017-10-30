BellaNaija

Getting into YC and 500 Startups | Akin Jones talks to Dotun on "Building the Future" Podcast

30.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Akin Jones, co-founder at Aella Credit, a provider of financial employee benefits, is the guest on this episode.

Jones is one of the few startup founders who got multiple offers to join some of the best accelerator programs in the world.

Jones, in this episode, discusses why he believes there is no real credit system in the country; the difference between investing for immediate dividend and investing for an exit; how Aella credit got into Barclays accelerator, what he considers a “foolproof” way to get investors; and the single most common mistake startups in the Nigerian ecosystem make.

Listen to the episode below:

