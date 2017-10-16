Tanzanian singer Harmonize teams up with Korede Bello on New Music Video “Shulala” | WATCH

Tanzanian singer Harmonize who is signed to WCB Records drops this new music video “Shulala” featuring Mavin Records mega superstar Korede Bello.
The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Q.
Hit Play below!
16.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
